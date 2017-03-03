A handwritten menu on the living room wall advertised ham and cheese sandwiches, chili and other snacks. Each time a customer entered the home and purchased the treats, the reward fund for missing teen Jeremy Jourdain grew.

Jourdain has been missing since Halloween night. Extensive searches by both law enforcement and community members have netted no sign of the Cass Lake boy, who was 17 when he disappeared. He is not considered a runaway.

The family recently decided to offer an award to anyone with information leading to his whereabouts, and has received an anonymous donation of an undisclosed amount of money to put toward the fund. All proceeds from Friday's fundraiser will be added to the reward.

"We haven't got much information that has come forward," said Jourdain's aunt Alex Tanner. "Usually they say money talks, so hopefully somebody will come forward and let us get some kind of information."

The family has worked to keep the community aware of Jeremy's disappearance, though it has been more than four months since he was last seen. On Feb. 2, Jourdain's 18th birthday, his family and friends held a candlelight vigil in front of the Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues.

Just half an hour into the fundraiser, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the 30-some volunteers were struggling to keep up with the volume of orders. By 11:30 a.m. at least 200 pieces of frybread had been sold, Tanner said.

"Jeremy really liked a lot of frybread. He liked ham and cheese, so a lot of his favorite foods when we go to powwows and stuff is what we've got on here," Tanner said.

Nicole Buckanaga, another of Jourdain's aunts, said she appreciated the turnout at the fundraiser.

"(It) makes me feel good because we have so much work to do in the community for, I guess, bringing the concept of community back and stepping up and helping each other," Buckanaga said. "We've seen a lot of non-Native support and that's a beautiful thing."

Buckanaga and Tanner both believe someone in the community knows something about Jourdain's disappearance.

"We're hoping that this reward encourages somebody to have the courage to come forward," Buckanaga said. "Because it takes courage."

Jourdain is described as a 6-foot-4-inch, 175-pound Native American male with short, dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and grey hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants. If you have information about Jourdain's whereabouts contact the law enforcement center at (218) 333-9111.