    Crime report for March 2

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 1:33 p.m.

    Sheriff’s Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Thursday:

    Agency Assist

    9:37 p.m. Deputies assisted the FBI in search of stabbing suspects at the 2910 block of Ridgeway Avenue NW.

    Assault

    10:11 p.m. A juvenile was arrested after deputies received a report of domestic assault at the 400 block of Balsam Ridge Road NW.

    DWI

    1:55 a.m. An adult female was arrested for DWI at the intersection of Irvine Avenue NW and Arctic Road NW.

    Fire

    10:31 a.m. Deputies responded to a residential fire at the 600 block of Patriot Drive NW.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

    Assault

    11:38 a.m. Officers received a report of a possible assault at the 800 block of Bemidji Avenue N.

    Assist

    8:37 p.m. Officers assisted FBI agents in searching for assault suspects at the 2900 block of Ridgeway Avenue NW that were believed to be in the city of Bemidji.

    Burglary

    12:27 p.m. Officers received a report of a possible burglary at the 100 block of 24th Street NE.

    Warrant

    1:29 p.m. A 29-year-old male was arrested for an outstanding warrant after officers received a report of a possible shoplifting at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

    2:55 p.m. A 28-year-old female was arrested on a warrant and cited for trespass at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

