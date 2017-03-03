Crime report for March 2

9:37 p.m. Deputies assisted the FBI in search of stabbing suspects at the 2910 block of Ridgeway Avenue NW.

Assault

10:11 p.m. A juvenile was arrested after deputies received a report of domestic assault at the 400 block of Balsam Ridge Road NW.

DWI

1:55 a.m. An adult female was arrested for DWI at the intersection of Irvine Avenue NW and Arctic Road NW.

Fire

10:31 a.m. Deputies responded to a residential fire at the 600 block of Patriot Drive NW.

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

Assault

11:38 a.m. Officers received a report of a possible assault at the 800 block of Bemidji Avenue N.

Assist

8:37 p.m. Officers assisted FBI agents in searching for assault suspects at the 2900 block of Ridgeway Avenue NW that were believed to be in the city of Bemidji.

Burglary

12:27 p.m. Officers received a report of a possible burglary at the 100 block of 24th Street NE.

Warrant

1:29 p.m. A 29-year-old male was arrested for an outstanding warrant after officers received a report of a possible shoplifting at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

2:55 p.m. A 28-year-old female was arrested on a warrant and cited for trespass at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.