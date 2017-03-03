The Piece of Cake event brings together local celebrity teams from area businesses and organizations to compete in an amateur cake decorating contest.

The contest and auction will take place from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at Marketplace Foods, 2000 Paul Bunyan Drive NW. Each registered team will have 45 minutes to decorate their cake.

During the decorating period, audience members will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite cake through the People’s Choice contest by placing cash in the team jars. The team with the most money in their jar at the end of the contest will win the People’s Choice Award.

At 12:15 p.m., the cakes will be packaged together with other incentive items the teams have donated to be auctioned. The team whose cake package receives the highest bid will be declared the champions of the Annual Piece of Cake Celebrity Cake Decorating Contest and Auction. The winning team will receive a Piece of Cake trophy.

Proceeds from the Piece of Cake event benefit United Way of Bemidji Area’s Backpack Buddies program. The program was developed to help ensure low-income and children living in poverty in the Bemidji school district have access to nutritious, non-perishable and easy-to- prepare food at times when other resources are not available, such as weekends and school vacations.

The program is currently serving approximately 200 students each week at Central, JW Smith, Lincoln and Solway elementary schools.

The event is open to the public and free to attend. For more information, contact the United Way office at 444-8929 or visit online at www.unitedwaybemidji.org.