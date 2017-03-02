In total, seven individuals are vying for the City Council position and all of were present during the event, hosted by the Citizens for an Informed Electorate. The candidates included:

Justin Beaulieu, CEO of Ogaakaaning Enterprises in Red Lake.

David Lalone, owner of Lalone’s Drywall and Construction.

Former Mayor Richard Lehmann.

Linda Lemmer, Beltrami County Historical Society vice president.

Patrick Plemel, Upper Mississippi Mental Health Center program director.

James Ravnikar, CEO of Great Northern Holdings Corp.

Jim Thompson, former at-large council member.

A hospitality tax, such as one on that would be levied on food and beverages at restaurants, was the first topic discussed and it brought numerous viewpoints. While some of the candidates viewed the proposed idea as a necessity to help offset property tax usage on the Sanford Center, others weren’t as confident.

“Personally, I don’t like any tax. But, as a developing community, funds have to be drawn from somewhere,” Lalone said. “If you’re drawing funds from visiting individuals, you’re probably in line with other cities doing the same thing. I don’t see much of a harm in it.”

“The event center is here and it’s an economic driver for our community. We need that facility to be utilized and that’s one of the things I’m going to fight to make happen, to make it a more viable facility,” Lehmann said. “If we show that, then we can get buy-in from those that are going to be collecting the tax, because we need to let them know that they are benefiting. Then we can explore that type of tax in depth.”

“The Sanford Center is here. I didn’t support it, but we have to deal with it. It’s a current tax burden and there has to be a way to lessen that burden on the residents,” Lemmer said. “I think we have to know how much that affects the restaurant owners before we decide whether it’s better to effect those people using those facilities than it is to effect the greater community.”

“It’s one of the positive points in our community and I’m proud of that. But, I’m also really concerned about the cost of the Sanford Center,” Plemel said in his response. “How do we shift that burden from the landowners in the city to the people that use it? I don’t see a way of doing that other than a hospitality tax, so I would vote in favor of such.”

For Ravnikar, the potential hospitality tax remains an issue where he’s on the fence.

“As far as tourist folks, I think we can all pretty much agree with them paying a little bit more,” Ravnikar said. “At this point, if a majority of business owners and citizens supported it, then I would support it. If a majority was against it, then we could look for another solution, but we can’t keep doing it the same way we’ve been doing it.”

“The only way we’re going to make that a better place is to let the people who come to town pay for it as well as the businesses who benefit from it. So, I think the hospitality tax is essential,” Thompson said.

“The more people coming up here and realizing they’re paying for something like that, the less likely those people are going to come up here,” Beaulieu said. “We need to know how that’s going to affect our businesses, our resorts and our restaurants first. We can’t just say we’re going to vote for this tax because we don’t know how it’s going to work for this city.”

The candidates were also questioned on topics ranging from Bemidji’s strengths and weaknesses as well as how the city can help improve race relations in the community.

The special election, ordered when the council seat opened with Reed Olson’s election in November to the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners, is scheduled for Tuesday, March 14. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote on that day, the top two finishers will compete in a runoff election on May 2.

In total, there will be eight names on the March 14 ballot. However, David Kostamo will be ineligible for the seat as he’s moved to Omaha, Neb., since filing for the election.