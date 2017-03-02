The third annual Northland Fatbike Rally will feature 10- and 28-kilometer routes and a shorter kids’ rally on Saturday, plus a group ride on Sunday morning. Organizers have also scheduled an after-rally party at Bemidji Brewing and a fundraiser to start a mountain biking team at TrekNorth charter school.

The three fixtures on Saturday aren’t races, per se, explained Susan Olin, an assistant manager at the state park.

“We call it a ‘timed event.’ The idea being that people that are recreational fat bikers -- that aren’t out to make the best time in the world -- should enjoy doing it, too,” Olin said. “But there is a clock and there are some people that are pretty competitive that tend to finish first.”

“Fat” bikes have enlarged tires that help them stay “afloat” on snowfall, and riders can adjust the pressure in their tires for different snowpacks and trail conditions, but the rally this weekend isn’t just for experienced bikers. Anyone with 3.8 inch tires and a helmet is welcome to ride the course, and non-racers are welcome to join in and watch or enjoy some food and refreshments at the park’s visitor center.

Cory Boushee, a rally organizer and member of Bemidji Area Mountain Bikers, said fat biking gives mountain biking and road cycling enthusiasts a way to ride year round.

“Lakes are great to ride on. Trails, when it’s allowed to ride on, are great,” Boushee said. He said he’s been biking his whole life, but his interest in mountain biking spiked during his time studying at BSU. “I like the ability to be on a single-track trail going through the woods. It’s great exercise and it really can be a great adrenaline rush to be flying through the woods on a mountain bike on tight trails through the trees.”

The inaugural rally, held in 2015, had about 50 people, and last year’s had about 60. The sport itself has been growing for years, which Olin said prompted Department of Natural Resources staff to ask Bemidji Area Mountain Bikers about starting the local event. Some trails in Minnesota are open to fat bikers, but most are typically reserved for skiers -- who pay for the privilege when they purchase passes -- and the rally is an opportunity to use the state park ones otherwise.

“We get people from Grand Forks, Fargo, Winnipeg, we’ve had some calls from down closer to the cities,” Boushee said. “People from every direction driving over a couple hours to come to town...to have an event in the state park.”

IF YOU GO:

What: Third-annual Northland Fatbike Rally

When: Saturday-Sunday, March 4-5. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, a required rules meeting is scheduled for 10:15 a.m., and a mass start is scheduled for 11 a.m. A kids’ rally is scheduled at 2 p.m. Saturday; group ride is scheduled 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Where: Lake Bemidji State Park, 3401 State Park Rd NE, Bemidji

Cost: Free for participants and spectators with State Parks permit. Permits are required for vehicles to enter the park, and cost $5 for one day and $25 for a year-round permit.

Info: (218) 308-2300 or www.dnr.state.mn.us/fatbike