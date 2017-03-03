Annual Furr Bowl fundraiser set for April 2
BEMIDJI -- Great River Rescue will host the 2017 Furr Bowl from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Bemidji Bowl, 3455 Laurel Drive NW.
Cost is $25, which includes two hours of bowling, pizza, pop and the chance to win prizes, a release said.
Participants can register as individuals or as a team with up to six players.
Participants are encouraged to raise funds from family and friends to benefit Great River Rescue. Top fundraisers will get the first pick of specially designed bowling pins by the artists of Gallery North and other prizes.
Register online at www.greatriverrescue.com/furrbowl. Space is limited.