Red Lake Community Wellness Summit set for March 8-10

Community members, tribal programs, school personnel, mental health services and other programs and services from all nations are welcome to attend, according to a release. Registration is on site; and the event is free and open to the public with lunch provided each day.

Workshops and presentations will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and until noon Friday.

Each morning will feature keynote speakers, with workshops in the afternoon. The 2017 theme is "Coming Together for the People."

For more information, call Marilyn Mountain at (218) 679-3321 or Salena Beasley at (218) 679-1543