Crime report for March 1

2:37 a.m. A 47-year-old male was arrested for driving after cancellation during a traffic stop at the intersection of Power Dam Road NE and Mission Field Road SW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Assist

3:26 p.m. An 18-year-old male was arrested at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW at the request of probation.

Robbery

4:24 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a possible robbery on the 1400 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.

Sex Crimes

11:28 a.m. A 39-year-old male was arrested for solicitation at the 2200 block of Division Street W.

Warrant

7:22 a.m. A 32-year-old female was arrested on a probation violation warrant at the 900 block of 30th Street NW.