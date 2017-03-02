Search
    Crime report for March 1

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 1:10 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Wednesday:

    Traffic Stop

    2:37 a.m. A 47-year-old male was arrested for driving after cancellation during a traffic stop at the intersection of Power Dam Road NE and Mission Field Road SW.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

    Assist

    3:26 p.m. An 18-year-old male was arrested at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW at the request of probation.

    Robbery

    4:24 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a possible robbery on the 1400 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.

    Sex Crimes

    11:28 a.m. A 39-year-old male was arrested for solicitation at the 2200 block of Division Street W.

    Warrant

    7:22 a.m. A 32-year-old female was arrested on a probation violation warrant at the 900 block of 30th Street NW.

