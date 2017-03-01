The Franklins died in the fire at their house just outside of Northome on U.S. Highway 71 just after midnight on Wednesday, Feb. 22. A memorial service for the Franklins has been scheduled for 2 p.m. March 19 at the Northome Public School.

A Facebook page soon was set up for people to share their memories of the Franklins, and the site has seen numerous posts and photos of memories of Gordon and Midge.

“I can remember seeing him as a child as my doctor,” wrote Andrea Gross on Facebook. “He was always so kind and friendly. Truly a gem of our small town communities!”

Joan Hegwood now lives in Georgia, but shared these thoughts on the Franklins on the Facebook page:

“So sorry for the loss of two wonderful people, I knew them as a child growing up in rural Northome. He took care of our whole family for years, delivered my nieces and nephews.

“My last memories are of his vegetables at the farmers’ market. . . I now live in Ga. but will never forget my first Doctor and his wife the RN. May they rest in peace.”

A throwback to the “country doctors” of old, the Franklins were synonymous with health care in the Northome region for more than a half century.

“They came to Northome in the summer of 1950 and my dad opened a doctor's office there and then they built Northome Clinic,” said daughter Marcia Franklin.

“My mom was involved in the clinic with my dad for years and then they recruited some people in partnership to help build the nursing home in Northome. My mother went from being an office nurse to being the administrator of the nursing home for eight years, until they sold it. “

The Franklins were cornerstones of the Northome community, many said, involved in many aspects of the town, from church to schools to the great outdoors.

“My dad loved to farm and garden; they both did,” Marcia Franklin said. “He raised veggies and she raised flowers. They loved living in the northwoods and took full advantage of that.”

Gordon and Midge also helped create the Northome Nursing Home, though it closed in 2012.

“My dad was just a very compassionate, caring guy who was also a real naturalist,” Marcia Franklin said. “They loved the outdoors and did things like the Audubon (Society) Bird Count for years. My mom taught mushroom foraging for the extension service for years. We spent lots of time out in the woods.”

Marcia recalled how much her parents loved one another.

“My mom was getting sick and would have to go to the nursing home soon and she worried so much about leaving my dad at home alone.

“He felt so sad that he couldn't take care of her anymore,” she said. “I think it's good that they went together. God always does what's best. I don't think we have a harder time than anyone else does when they lose their parents. It's hard to lose both and the home. God will get us through it.”

The Dr. Gordon and Marjorie Franklin Memorial Service will be Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m. at the Northome Public School.