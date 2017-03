BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area Aglow International meeting will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 11, at the Beltrami Electric Cooperative, 4111 Technology Drive NW. The speaker will be Karen Tank. She lives north of Bemidji. Tank is a member of the Northwest Area Aglow Board, which oversees the Bemidji Lighthouse and the Grand Cities Lighthouse in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks.