Businessmen's Fellowship meeting Saturday
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen's Fellowship meeting will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Beltrami Electric community room. Breakfast will be served before the meeting. The guest speaker will be Devin Barrett.
Barrett, 22, was born and raised in Bemidji. He is a senior at BSU, majoring in business management and entrepreneurship. He also has started a student ministry on the campus called Eternally King Ministries. All are welcome to attend the meeting.