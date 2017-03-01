The legislative meeting was one of several attended by Bemidji officials, organization leaders and business owners who made the nearly four hour trip to St. Paul for the city's annual lobbying effort. Now in its 12th year, Bemidji Day at the Capitol marked another occasion for locals to promote key issues with members of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

During the committee hearing, the Highway 371 issue, which has been brought to the Legislature in years past, was reintroduced to House members by way of a bill from District 5A Rep. Matt Bliss, R-Pennington. In his testimony, Bliss said his bill would authorize a study including environmental impacts and economic results of any type of upgrade to the highway including a four-lane expansion.

In the Bemidji area, the idea of expanding the highway to four lanes is referred to as the Paul Bunyan Expressway. Bemidji business owner and Paul Bunyan Expressway Chair Rich Siegert, who testified in favor of the project Wednesday, said a four-lane expansion can create safer travel, relieve congestion and increase business competitiveness.

"This road benefits an eight-to-nine county area," Siegert said. "In our estimation, this would be the best investment Minnesota could make in that area. The increase in sales tax, property tax and revenue far outweighs any problems."

Beltrami County Commissioner Tim Sumner also testified to the committee Wednesday, expressing his support.

"Bemidji is an area that has seen growth in many areas." Sumner said. "Today is the day, I think, to plan for the future,"

Bliss' bill, estimated to cost between $1.2 million and $1.4 million, studies potential expansions on 57 miles of highway between Jenkins and Cass Lake.

"This bill is just meant to be a base for discussions. Maybe the study will come back and say we don't need a four-lane but rather passing lanes in some specific areas would work," Bliss said. "To the businesses in Walker, I would not support any traffic redirection that would impact businesses, that's why I've included the economic impact."

Veterans home

Another issue lobbied at the Capitol Wednesday was a project to construct a veterans home in Bemidji. The subject was brought forward immediately, when District 5 Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, pledged his support in a morning meeting.

"We're going to be working hard on that veterans home this session," Eichorn said. "It's been awesome seeing the community come together to support this project."

The lobbying effort by Bemidji residents comes about week after a group from Beltrami County came to St. Paul to meet with legislators on the same issue. Those meetings and the lobbying done Wednesday was a continuation of a nearly decade-long effort to build a veterans facility to serve northwest Minnesota.

Along with Eichorn, local House members Bliss and District 2A Rep. Matt Grossell, R-Clearbrook, have also expressed their support for the project. In February, the two representatives co-authored a bill to allocate $16 million in bonding proceeds toward the building of two veterans homes, one in Bemidji and the other in Montevideo.

The reason for having two facilities is that the state has federal funding for 140 veteran beds and the two communities are working together to divide that amount in two homes. To drive home the subject, the lobbying documents distributed Wednesday noted that 32 northern Minnesota communities along with the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians, the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, the White Earth Nation and the Bois Forte Band of Ojibwe have all expressed support for the veterans homes being built.

Those two subjects joined a full itinerary Wednesday for the plaid-clad Bemidjians, who were kept busy as they went floor-to-floor visiting with senators and representatives.

Other requests made to legislators Wednesday included:

• Supporting proposed funding for K-12 education.

• Supporting continued funding for public broadcasting.

• Support Minnesota State's request for $143 million in increased funding, resulting in an additional $5.3 million for BSU and Northwest Technical College.

• Pass a long term funding bill that includes roads, bridges and transit.

• Enact business property tax relief.

• Enhance research and development tax credits.

• Provide income-tax relief for pass-through companies.

• Adopt federal conformity for estate tax and business income taxes.

Items not on the initial agenda made their way into the discussions Wednesday, too. For example, the topic of mental health care came up during a conversation between Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht and District 1B Rep. Debra Kiel, R-Crookston.

During the meeting Kiel said she's heard nine bills on the subject in the House already, ranging from providing care to a person experiencing a first time mental health crisis, to identifying mental illness in children at an early age and prevention work to keep those suffering from an illness to be brought into jails.

In response, Albrecht noted funding that had been given to Beltrami County, which has since been used for new mental health programs. One of those programs is an Assertive Community Treatment, or ACT Team, launched by the Upper Mississippi Mental Health Center with help from Beltrami County.