United Way awards $4,500 in Venture Grants

The programs and projects selected represent community needs within United Way’s focus areas of education, income, and health. The purpose of Venture Grants is to stimulate creative, collaborative solutions to new and emerging needs in order to effect change. Venture Grants are intended to provide short-term support for start-up or development of new or untried programs and to enhance the capacity of existing agencies or delivery systems, according to a release, and are accepted and reviewed once per year.

Those awarded for 2017 grants are:

Timber Bay: Most youth referred to Timber Bay do not have both biological parents in their homes and most do not have regular contact with their biological fathers, a release said. Timber Bay works with parents, offering practical, emotional and social support, to help provide individual care, love, and mentoring for their child, during an outdoor camping experience. Timber Bay was awarded a grant to aid in the purchase of needed new and used camping equipment.

Paul Bunyan Amateur Radio Club: Paul Bunyan Amateur Radio Club will receive funds to support the purchase of replacing their UHF linking radio equipment. The radio repeater system is designed to relay low amateur radio signals between stations throughout the entire Beltrami County region. In the event of an emergency, the club’s repeater system allows them to communicate directly from the Beltrami County Emergency Mobile Command Center to the Bemidji Law Enforcement Center from anywhere in Beltrami County, as well as between amateur radio operators through the country.

Sanford Health Bemidji to support Safe Sleep for Infants program: Venture Grant funding will provide Sanford Health Bemidji with funds to support their Safe Sleep for Infants program. Sanford Bemidji follows the American Society of Pediatrics guidelines to provide education to all mothers related to safe sleeping habits and provides fleece sleep sacks to all infants born during the winter to eliminate the use of adult bedding. However, there are no programs available in Beltrami County that would provide cribs or pack and plays to families that lack the resources to ensure a safe sleeping environment for their newborns. Funds will be used to provide Pack ‘n Plays to expecting women who lack a crib for their infant after birth to prevent sleep-related deaths due to accidental suffocation, asphyxia, or undetermined cause of unsafe sleeping environments.

For more information about the Venture Grant process or for an application, call the United Way office at (218) 444-8929 or online at www.UnitedWayBemidji.org.