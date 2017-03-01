According to Captain Jim Marcotte with the Bemidji Police Department, law enforcement initially believed an armed individual was inside of a house on the block after receiving a report of an armed robbery in a nearby alley.

“We’ve spoken to the victim and the victim indicated this residence was possibly involved,” Marcotte said. “When we arrived we were able to speak to the homeowner and determined the suspects were not at the residence.”

At least six marked police and sheriff’s office vehicles were present at the scene at about 5 p.m. Wednesday before dispersing about 20 minutes later.

Police have not located the suspects, but said the incident was isolated and that there is no danger to the public.