Sheriff: Shelter-in-place issued for 1400 block of Beltrami Avenue
BEMIDJI -- Local law enforcement officials asking residents on the 1400 block of Beltrami Avenue NW to shelter in place.
According to Beltrami County Sheriff Phil Hodapp, police believe an armed individual is inside of a house on the block.
At least six marked police and sheriff's office vehicles were at the scene as of 5 p.m. Wednesday and the public was directed away from the block.
