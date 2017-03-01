Crime report for Feb. 28
Sheriff's Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Monday:
Drugs
3:27 p.m. A 19-year-old male was arrested for drug charges at the 5600 block of Alps Court NW.
Warrant
10:29 p.m. A 26-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:
Traffic Stop
12:10 a.m. A 28-year-old male was arrested and a 40-year-old male was cited following a traffic stop at the intersection of Irvine Avenue NW and Paul Bunyan Drive NW.
Warrant
6:44 p.m. A 52-year-old male was arrested on a warrant after officers received a report of an intoxicated male trying to leave a parking lot at the 1300 block of Anne Street NW in a vehicle.