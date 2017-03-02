Vendors for our Volunteer Fair needed

BEMIDJI -- Vendors are needed for a Volunteer Recruitment Fair set for 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Havenwood Care Center, 1633 Delton Ave. NW. Senior LinkAge Line and Land of the Dancing Sky Area Agency on Aging are the hosts. The fair will be an innovative approach for local organizations to jointly voice their volunteer needs, a release said. Potential volunteers will be able to visit with local agencies to gain an understanding of available opportunities and how volunteers are needed to sustain existing efforts and initiatives.