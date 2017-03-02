Community Education offers tapestry class
BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Area Schools Community Education will offer “Tapestry: The Art of Weaving” from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays between March 21 and April 11 at the Two Eyes Weaver Studio. Kristin Majkrzak will be the instructor.
During the class, attendees will create a small wall hanging using simple frame looms to learn basic weaving techniques. Cost is $120 plus a $12 material fee. Register by calling (218) 333-3284 ext. 1 or online at bemidjicommunityed.com. Registration deadline is Tuesday, March 14.