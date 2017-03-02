Figure Skating Club hosts All-Skater Reunion
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Figure Skating Club is celebrating 50 years on ice at its annual Fantasy On Ice Show set for Saturday, March 25, at the Sanford Center.
This year’s theme, Golden Jubilee, will take a look back at moments and memories of the last 50 years. In conjunction with the show, the club will be hosting an All-Skater Reunion. If you are a Bemidji Figure Skating Club alumni and are interested in participating, sign up online at www.bemidjifigureskatingclub.com or contact Laura Buchholz at (218) 766-4172.