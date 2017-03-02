Eric Thorson to present on local wildlife management

PARK RAPIDS -- Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning will present “Local Wildlife Management,” by Eric Thorson of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Armory Square, Park Rapids. Thorson will review wildlife management practices, challenges and successes in Hubbard County and surrounding area. This program was scheduled in response to audience requests because hunting and wildlife are such a vital part of area experiences. The program is open to the public, free of charge, and handicap accessible.