“Gardening 101” lecture series continues

The fourth talk will be at noon, Thursday, March 9, at the library, 509 America Ave. NW. Master Gardener Wally Peck will present “Gardening Tips.” Attendees will learn valuable tips for vegetable and flower gardens as well as tips for lawns and landscapes.

“Gardening 101” is sponsored by the Friends of the Bemidji Public Library and the Beltrami County Master Gardeners. The Friends of the Bemidji Public Library will provide refreshments. Feel free to bring a brown-bag lunch to the lecture.