‘It Happens Here’ march against domestic violence

Courthouses, domestic violence programs and government centers across the state of Minnesota are hosting public gatherings to join together as committed communities to end domestic violence, according to a release.

NBWS will display a blue flag with the words “Live Free Without Violence” at the rally and recite the names of victims murdered due to domestic violence within the 9th Judicial District from 1989 through 2015. All participating agencies at the 25 sites will read from the same proclamation script at the rally. Readers at this rally will include Kay Mack, Beltrami County administrator, and Larissa Donovan, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting news director.