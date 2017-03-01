Sanford walk-in clinic, pharmacy to expand hours

And beginning April 17, Sanford's pharmacy will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The pharmacy was not open on weekends before the change, according to Sanford Health's website, and closed 45 minutes earlier on weekdays.

The clinic offers urgent, but non-emergency medical care to its patients, who are not required to make an appointment beforehand.

"Many health needs can be met at a walk-in clinic including ear infections, fever, respiratory problems, bronchitis, sore throat, strep throat, allergic reactions, rashes, bladder infections, strains or sprains, puncture wounds, lacerations, cuts, insect bites and minor burns," a statement from hospital staff reads. "Physical exams, check-ups and other routine care should be scheduled with your family doctor."

Walk-in clinic patients do not need to be current Sanford patients to receive care, but are asked to bring their health insurance cards with them.