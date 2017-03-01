Beltrami Electric to hold district meetings
BEMIDJI -- Beltrami Electric Cooperative will hold district meetings in three of the cooperative’s districts whose directors are up for re-election.
Nominations will be accepted for director positions at these meetings. Members interested in running for a director position should attend their district meeting where they are eligible for nomination by another member of the co-op. The top two candidates as determined by popular vote will have their names on the general election ballot.
District meetings are held each year in accordance with the cooperative’s bylaws. The meetings also serve as a prelude to the upcoming annual meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 20, at the Bemidji High School. District meetings have been scheduled for Beltrami Electric members residing in Districts 2, 4 and 6 as follows:
- Monday, March 6, at the Blackduck Senior Citizen Center: District 4 meeting. Jerry Larson is the incumbent. District 4 includes the following Townships in Beltrami County: Birch, Hagali, Hines, Summit and Taylor. District 4 also includes Third River Township in Itasca County.
- Tuesday, March 7, in the Board Room at the Red Lake Nation College: District 2 meeting. There will be a vacant position due to term limits held by Lea Perkins. District 2 includes Beltrami Electric Cooperative service areas within the Red Lake Reservation.
- Friday, March 10, in the Community Room at Beltrami Electric: District 6 meeting. Rick Coe is the incumbent. District 6 includes the following Townships in Beltrami County: Bemidji (Sections 1-24), Northern, Turtle River and Frohn (Sections 1-18)