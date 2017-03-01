Beltrami Electric to hold district meetings

Nominations will be accepted for director positions at these meetings. Members interested in running for a director position should attend their district meeting where they are eligible for nomination by another member of the co-op. The top two candidates as determined by popular vote will have their names on the general election ballot.

District meetings are held each year in accordance with the cooperative’s bylaws. The meetings also serve as a prelude to the upcoming annual meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 20, at the Bemidji High School. District meetings have been scheduled for Beltrami Electric members residing in Districts 2, 4 and 6 as follows: