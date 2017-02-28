Fundraiser set to benefit search for missing Cass Lake teen

Frybread tacos and other food will be sold from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 3 at 517 Wood Ave. S. All proceeds will be put toward the reward fund.

Jourdain is described as a 6-foot-4-inch tall, 170-pound Native American male with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue and grey hoodie and black and white Air Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information on Jourdain's whereabouts should call the Bemidji Police Department at (218) 751-9111.