Fundraiser set to benefit search for missing Cass Lake teen
BEMIDJI—The family of a missing Cass Lake teen will raise money Friday for a reward fund they hope will help bring him home.
Jeremy Jourdain, who was 17 at the time of his disappearance, was last seen in the Nymore neighborhood on Halloween night. Despite extensive law enforcement and community searches, he has still not been located.
Frybread tacos and other food will be sold from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 3 at 517 Wood Ave. S. All proceeds will be put toward the reward fund.
Jourdain is described as a 6-foot-4-inch tall, 170-pound Native American male with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue and grey hoodie and black and white Air Jordan shoes.
Anyone with information on Jourdain's whereabouts should call the Bemidji Police Department at (218) 751-9111.