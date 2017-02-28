Osborne earned 10 points for her team, and soon the middle schoolers' game of "Kabaddi," an ancient and widespread South Asian game, was joined when a student in a Bemidji wrestling T-shirt shot a crisp two-legged takedown on another raiding player, eliminating him.

The students were learning Kabaddi from Priya Setlur and Jelina Basnet, two BSU graduate students from India and Nepal, respectively, as part of Physical Education Teacher Dan Ninham's "global games unit" at the school.

Basnet said she considered teaching students hockey, which is popular in Nepal, but she and Setler settled on Kabaddi because of its popularity and because they're both familiar with it and thought it would be easier to teach.

One at a time, raiders jog and juke their way into antis territory, hoping to score points by touching the antis back line or tagging an antis player. In international play, each encroaching raider must hold their breath and repeat "Kabaddi" over and over to prove it or risk elimination, but Setlur and Basnet didn't hold the middle schoolers to that strict standard.

The antis, in turn, try to gang-tackle each raider by his or her feet to stop them from scoring points or returning to their side. A raider caught in this way is eliminated, and any antis who fail to catch the raider if he or she escapes are eliminated, too.

The tag/tackle dynamic created intense back-and-forth duels—a raider would scuttle forward to attempt a tag without getting swarmed by the waiting antis team.

The game is played with minor variations across Asia, and is particularly popular in southern and southeast Asia. It's the national sport of Bangladesh, and the United States formed a Kabaddi national team in 2016 that competed in the sport's world cup in India.

"When I was a kid, in my school, we never got the exposure to learning international games because there was no person who was from, say, U.S. or some other country who could actually come over there and teach those international games," Setlur said.

Ninham and his wife, Jillian, also teach indigenous games such as lacrosse to students in Red Lake. Ninham approached staff at BSU last week to ask if any international students would like to teach a traditional game from their country. Setler and Basnet are both executives in the university's International Student Organization, and Setler said she was thankful to the office for giving her the opportunity.

Students in Ninham's gym class on Tuesday started their Kabaddi games taking tentative swipes at one another and occasionally glancing at Selter or Basnet, who were happy to offer reminders about the game's basics. Within minutes, though, the sixth graders were developing strategies and working together to defend their back line and themselves and surround and grab each raider who, in turn, would dart back and forth, probing for weaknesses in the antis line while muttering their best facsimile of "Kabaddi, Kabaddi, Kabaddi."

"We often hear about respecting differences in a global context, but we also want to elaborate on the similarities throughout the world of games," Ninham said. "No matter where the games are from...the kids are all working together and having fun at the games and they're all being physically active."

How to play Kabaddi

Here’s how to play Kabaddi, according to a Unicef brochure:

Two teams of seven players -- a “raiding” (attacking) team and an “antis” (defending) team. Plus three reserves per team, who can be swapped in for a player at any time.

13 meters by 10 meters divided into two halves.

Two 20-minutes halves with a five-minute halftime.

Reach time occupies half of the playing area.

A raider attempts to cross into the antis’ half to tag one of their players and return to his or her own half.

A raider takes a deep breath at the start of his or her turn and must hold this breath while attempting to tag an antis and return to his or her own playing space.

A raider is sent off if he or she takes a breath before returning to his or her own half or goes out of the playing area.

If an antis player is tagged they leave the playing space.

The remaining members of the antis team form a chain to attempt to stop the raider from returning to his or her own half.

If the chain breaks or the antis step out of the playing area they lose a player.

Players are only allowed back into play when their team has completed a successful raid.

The teams change over when all the antis or raiders are out.

If a raider makes a successful tag they score one point.

If the antis team catches the raider before they return to their own half they score one point.

An Iona (two points) is scored if all antis are declared out.

The team with the most points at the end of the match is the winner.

A flat playing area clear of debris.

Tag on the torso