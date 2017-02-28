Speck frequently teared up as she reminisced about those she called her brothers and sisters, who she said goodbye to this week after a 29-year career in law enforcement.

"I said I wasn't going to cry," Speck said as she wiped away smudged eye makeup. "I'm too young to retire."

Speck's career as a Beltrami County sheriff's deputy was cut five years short by a cancer diagnosis. And while she is now cancer free, she is unable to continue her work in law enforcement.

The deputy began her career at age 19 as a corrections officer at the Beltrami County Jail. Two years later, in June 1988, she became a deputy and quickly became popular with her coworkers.

Those gathered Tuesday for Speck's retirement celebration described her as charismatic, empathetic and friendly. Deputy Scott Hinners, who worked with Speck, said she always dealt well with stressful situations and was always good with children.

"She's always someone that I could count on, whether on duty or off duty," Hinners said.

Deputy Lee Anderson, who interned at the sheriff's office in 1996, went on a ride-along with Speck and said the two have been "the best of friends" ever since.

"She's got loads of empathy, she's a good human being, and that's a quality that you need, especially in a rural area as a deputy sheriff," Anderson said. "I kind of adapted her style...at the onset of my career, and I've stuck with it."

Throughout Tuesday's celebration, fellow deputies, as well as Bemidji Chief of Police Mike Mastin and Sheriff Phil Hodapp showered Speck with further praise, plaques and gifts. Speck's daughter Courtney Gunsalus also attended the party, and remembered the sacrifices her mother had to make for her career.

"When we were little she worked at the jail...so we wouldn't really get to see her," Gunsalus said. "She's set up a video camera and watch us dancing to TV and stuff like that."

Though she was often away from her children, Speck became a mother figure to many younger deputies, who dubbed her "Mama T."

"All of them called me 'Mama T' because I was old," Speck said. "If their zipper was down, I'd say 'Your zipper's down! You have something on your shirt!' So they were just my boys."

After she was presented with a gun engraved with her nickname, Speck tearfully spoke to those gathered.

"I had an awesome career. Couldn't have more fun than I had," she said. "Thank you for being my family, partners, friends."

Anderson, along with many other colleagues, said he would miss hearing Speck's laugh at the Law Enforcement Center.

"I'm going to miss her bubbliness, her sense of humor, just her laugh that I could hear in the hallways," Anderson said. "She's a beautiful lady, a beautiful human being."