Chili feed, Gordy Buchanan range celebration
BEMIDJI -- The 16th annual Chili Feed and Gordy Buchanan Shooting Range celebration will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Bemidji Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE. The event is sponsored by the Northern Mississippi Range Association Inc.
The meal will include all-you-can-eat steak chili, cornbread and honey. Cost is $10 donation. Tickets available at Ed’s Gun Shop, R & R Arms and association members. The event will feature door prizes.