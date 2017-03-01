Search
    Chili feed, Gordy Buchanan range celebration

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 3:00 p.m.

    BEMIDJI -- The 16th annual Chili Feed and Gordy Buchanan Shooting Range celebration will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Bemidji Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE. The event is sponsored by the Northern Mississippi Range Association Inc.

    The meal will include all-you-can-eat steak chili, cornbread and honey. Cost is $10 donation. Tickets available at Ed’s Gun Shop, R & R Arms and association members. The event will feature door prizes.

