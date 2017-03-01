HCLL program by Jennifer Geraedts
PARK RAPIDS -- Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning will present “Inside the Creative Act of Play Writing” by Jennifer Geraedts from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at Armory Square in Park Rapids.
Geraedts lives and works in the Park Rapids area. She is the one-act director at Nevis High School, participates in local community theater and is the co-owner of Vision Theatre. She will discuss the writing process, the progression of a play from paper to stage and theater in general. The program is open to the public, free of charge, and handicap-accessible.