Crime report for Feb. 27

Vehicle Calls/Complaints

10:48 a.m. Deputies received a report of a road rage event at the intersection of Pierce Court NW and Irvine Avenue NW.

Warrants

9:39 p.m. A 19-year-old female was arrested on active warrants and a 20-year-old male was also arrested after deputies received a report of an assault at the 1000 block of Porcupine Road SE.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

Assault

6:13 p.m. Officers received a report of an assault at the 3000 block of Cedar Lane NW.

Violations/Court Orders

4:02 p.m. A 19-year-old female was arrested for a probation violation at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.