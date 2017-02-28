Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Crime report for Feb. 27

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 4:26 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Monday:

    Assist

    6:29 p.m. A 28-year-old male was arrested on 5th Street NW.

    Vehicle Calls/Complaints

    10:48 a.m. Deputies received a report of a road rage event at the intersection of Pierce Court NW and Irvine Avenue NW.

    Warrants

    9:39 p.m. A 19-year-old female was arrested on active warrants and a 20-year-old male was also arrested after deputies received a report of an assault at the 1000 block of Porcupine Road SE.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

    Assault

    6:13 p.m. Officers received a report of an assault at the 3000 block of Cedar Lane NW.

    Violations/Court Orders

    4:02 p.m. A 19-year-old female was arrested for a probation violation at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.

    Explore related topics:NewslocalCrimecrime reportBemidjibemidji police departmentBeltrami Countybeltrami county sheriff's office
    Advertisement