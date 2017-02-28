Crime report for Feb. 27
Sheriff's Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Monday:
Assist
6:29 p.m. A 28-year-old male was arrested on 5th Street NW.
Vehicle Calls/Complaints
10:48 a.m. Deputies received a report of a road rage event at the intersection of Pierce Court NW and Irvine Avenue NW.
Warrants
9:39 p.m. A 19-year-old female was arrested on active warrants and a 20-year-old male was also arrested after deputies received a report of an assault at the 1000 block of Porcupine Road SE.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:
Assault
6:13 p.m. Officers received a report of an assault at the 3000 block of Cedar Lane NW.
Violations/Court Orders
4:02 p.m. A 19-year-old female was arrested for a probation violation at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.