LEGISLATURE: A full schedule for Bemidji Day at the Capitol

Now in its 12th year, the Bemidji Day at the Capitol is set for Wednesday, March 1. The always-visual lobbying effort features Bemidjians donning red and black plaid as the make their way around the Capitol. This year's focus for the 59 attendees will be on matters both new and old. The latter projects once again up for discussion include expansion of State Highway 371 and a proposed Bemidji veterans home.

The highway expansion, locally referred to as the Paul Bunyan Expressway, is an effort for state funding to expand the road to four lanes from Jenkins to Cass Lake. Like last year, this Bemidji Day at the Capitol will include more talk of the expressway, with the itinerary including a House Transportation Committee hearing on the subject.

The reasons brought forward for the proposed expansion, extending 57 miles between Jenkins and Cass Lake, include making the highway safer for travel, relieving congestion and improving access to the metro area.

The veterans home project, meanwhile, has been an effort for northwest Minnesota officials for almost 10 years, with local representatives traveling to St. Paul to testify on numerous occasions, including last week. The goal is to utilize federal funding to construct two veterans homes in the state, one in Bemidji and the other in Montevideo, with both having elements of a nursing home and an assisted living facility.

Recently, local legislators District 2A Rep. Matt Grossell, R-Clearbrook, and District 5A Rep. Matt Bliss, R-Pennington, co-authored a bill to allocate funding for the two homes. The bill would allocate $16 million for the projects, with $10 million for Bemidji and $6 million for Montevideo.

Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce President Lori Paris said other topics local leaders want to discuss in St. Paul include:

• Supporting a proposed funding request for K-12 education.

• Continued funding for public broadcasting.

• Supporting M State's request for a $143 million increase in funding.

• Continued support for Local Government Aid.

• Meaningful business property tax relief.

• Enhanced research and development tax credits.

Wednesday's agenda also includes potential meetings with Gov. Mark Dayton, Lt. Gov. Tina Smith and House Speaker Kurt Daudt.