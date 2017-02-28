Kids Perch Derby at Sanford Center this year
BEMIDJI -- The annual Kids Perch Derby ice fishing event sponsored by the Bemidji chapter of the Minnesota Darkhouse and Angling Association will not take place on Lake Bemidji this year because of deteriorating ice conditions.
Instead, a non-fishing event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 5 at the west end of the Sanford Center parking lot. It will include a free meal for kids, along with a drawing for prizes.
There is no cost for the event.