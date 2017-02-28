Headwaters Science Center celebrates birthday
BEMIDJI -- The Headwaters Science Center, 413 Beltrami Ave. in downtown Bemidji, is having a birthday party 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, March 4.
Free admission, door prizes, and science demonstrations will be held all day, with refreshments from Caribou Coffee and Raphael’s Bakery Cafe between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., a release said.
It is the HSC’s 23rd birthday, having been founded in 1994 to provide hands-on science and technology exploration in northern Minnesota.