BSU spring Lecture Series continues

7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, in Hagg-Sauer 107 on the BSU campus. Chris Miller, assistant professor of psychology, will present “What is the Purpose of Self-Esteem?”

7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, in the American Indian Resource Center Gathering Room on the BSU campus. Michael Anderson, interim provost and vice president for academic and student affairs, will present “The United States Constitution: An Ongoing Search for Balance.”

7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, in the American Indian Resource Center Gathering Room on the BSU campus. Lori Peterson, civil rights attorney, will present the keynote address for Honors Council Lecture Series and BSU gender studies and women's studies program gender conference.

7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, in Hagg-Sauer 107 on the BSU campus. John Ellis, assistant professor of history, presents “The Holy ‘Knock-em-Down’: Methodism Remodels for the Ohio Valley’s Backwoods, 1790s-1820s.”

7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, in Hagg-Sauer 107 on the BSU campus. Jeanine McDermott, assistant professor of nursing; Carolyn Townsend, associate professor of nursing and Sarah Tarutis, associate professor of nursing present “Building Community: Impacts on Students’ Educational Experiences.”

Honors Council lectures are open to everyone free of charge and are hosted by the BSU Honors Council, the advisory group to BSU’s honors program composed of 12 faculty members representing each of the university’s colleges. Student representatives are also elected to the council for one-year terms.