First place winners were Troy Faughn in vintage; Maggie Frenzel in antique; Joe Francis in Stock 500; John Blake in Stock 600; Curtis Smith in Stock 700; Jeff Forseth in Stock 800; Ean Nelson in Open; Tyler Narveson in Improved 700; and Jim Butler in Improved 800.

“It was warmer out and a nice day, so the spectators came out to see the races,” said Morris Frenzel of the Stump Jumpers. “Our racing numbers were down a little bit from last year but we still had a real nice turnout. The track held up (well) for as warm as it was and we got a lot of positive feedback from the racers. It was a good turnout of spectators and everything we could expect.”

Across the lake, people gathered for the Frozen Fowl Polar Plunge, organized by the Drakes baseball boosters.

More than 20 people jumped into the water, wearing a variety of outfits from striped overalls to goggles and shower caps.

High school principal Josh Grover donned maroon-and-gold coveralls as he took the plunge, followed shortly by baseball head coach Dwight Kalvig, dressed in his baseball jersey and swimming goggles. Proceeds from the plunge go to support Blackduck baseball.