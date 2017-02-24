Search
    Lady Drakes basketball tops Northland/Remer

    By Audrey Zimmerman Today at 3:19 p.m.

    The Lady Drakes basketball team (8-17) defeated the Northland/Remer Eagles (7-16) on Tuesday night with a final score of 71-62.

    Senior Michaela Sparby led the team with 34 points, followed by freshman Zoey Mills with 17 of her own.

    Freshman Jada Landis scored 10 points, and sophomore Haley Murray and eighth-grader Johanna Swedberg each tallied four points, while junior Deja Palmer notched an additional two points.

    The Lady Drakes traveled north to Lake of the Woods on Thursday night to take on the Bears (11-11).

    Audrey Zimmerman

    Audrey Zimmerman is a reporter for the Blackduck American, covering everything from high school sports to City Council meetings. She graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in May 2015 and joined the Pioneer staff the following February. She also contributes to the Pioneer, reporting on local goings-on and events. 

    azimmerman@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9795
