The Bears topped the Rangers and Warriors but fell to the Pioneers.

“Pierz is ranked No. 1 in the state. We really gave them a battle, “ said head coach Jay Reiplinger. “The boys gave a perfect effort and we stuck with them and really wrestled a good duel. Even the matches we lost, we didn't give up a lot of bonus points so that was key for us. They all wrestled six-minute matches and it was really important that we do that to stick with them.”

BCLB defeated Deer River and Crosby-Ironton by scores of 51-24 and 60-6, respectively.

Though the wrestling season is winding down, the individual section matches are tonight and Saturday. The first- and second-place wrestlers from each weight class will advance to the state tournament in St. Paul, Reiplinger said.

“I think all the boys have a shot if they wrestle well,” he continued. “If you go into a fresh tournament and you wrestle your way through it, you go on to the state tournament. Everybody's got a clean slate right now. I'd say probably five kids should make it and we've got an outside chance of three or four others that could make it.”

Reiplinger praised the team for a successful season.

“I think we've had a real successful season and I'm proud of what the boys have accomplished. I'm real proud to watch how far they've come in the three months that we've been wrestling. They learned a lot this year and really worked hard.”