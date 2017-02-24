Blackduck Good Samaritan offers scholarships

Employee may access if eligible, financial scholarships to cover college tuition expenses, transportation and or child care expenses. Costs associated with college tuition at an accredited school of nursing are also reimbursable to employees, which includes books. Access to a no-cost nursing assistant training course and certification with the state of Minnesota is also obtainable at Good Samaritan Society, Blackduck. To be applicable for the organizations scholarships and loan forgiveness programs, employees must commit to working only 10 hours per week at Good Samaritan Society, Blackduck in the long-term care center.

“I see this as an investment in our employees, our community and the future of our profession,” Andrea Major, campus administrator for Good Samaritan Society-Blackduck, said in a press release. “We encourage anyone that is interested in the health care profession, or wanting to make a career change to connect with us to learn more.”

Good Samaritan Society- Blackduck is owned and operated by the Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society. For more information, call (218) 835-3419 or visit www.good-sam.com/blackduck.