Drakes speakers bring home two championships in one day
The Blackduck High School speech team split up on Saturday, Feb. 18, to take on challengers in two different tournaments. A total of 14 speakers competed and managed to grab the championship at Virginia High School, even against several larger teams and 17 total teams. Individual champions for Blackduck were Ellie Cleveland in Great Speeches; Elliot Stillday in Informative Speaking; Michaela Sparby in Original Oratory; Rachel Roberts in Poetry; and Lilly Knotts in Prose. The Drakes only second place winner was Logen Patch in Drama, while fourth place honors went to Nolan Juelson and Jody Bloom in Duo. Taking fifth place was Nolan Juelson in Extemp Speaking, Caroline Cheney in Informative Speaking and Logen Patch in Prose. In sixth place was Jody Bloom in Creative Expression and Kyla Pearson in Storytelling. Seventh honors went to Sammy Christensen and Tommy Kellum in Duo and Abigail Johnson in Prose.
Meanwhile — three members of the Drakes team went to the Twin Cities Tournament at Eastview Apple Valley: Mathew and Andrew Metzler and Angello Bell. Bell took second place out of in Creative Expression in a tournament of more than 1,100 speakers, and his score alone was enough to single-handedly win the small school championship for Blackduck.
The junior high speakers had the weekend off and returned to action on Tuesday night in Park Rapids.