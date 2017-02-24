Drakes speakers bring home two championships in one day

Meanwhile — three members of the Drakes team went to the Twin Cities Tournament at Eastview Apple Valley: Mathew and Andrew Metzler and Angello Bell. Bell took second place out of in Creative Expression in a tournament of more than 1,100 speakers, and his score alone was enough to single-handedly win the small school championship for Blackduck.

The junior high speakers had the weekend off and returned to action on Tuesday night in Park Rapids.