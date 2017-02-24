Crime report for Feb. 23

8:34 p.m. A 29-year-old male was arrested on an outstanding warrant at the 29300 block of U.S. Highway 2.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

Burglary

10:27 a.m. Officers received a report of a burglary at the 1000 block of 15th Street NW.

Violations/Court Orders

4:12 p.m. A 28-year-old female was arrested on an apprehend and detain order without incident at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.