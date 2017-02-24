Crime report for Feb. 23
Sheriff's Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Thursday:
Warrant
6:34 a.m. Leech Lake Tribal Police arrested an adult male on a Beltrami County warrant. Deputies transported the male to the Beltrami County Jail.
8:34 p.m. A 29-year-old male was arrested on an outstanding warrant at the 29300 block of U.S. Highway 2.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:
Burglary
10:27 a.m. Officers received a report of a burglary at the 1000 block of 15th Street NW.
Violations/Court Orders
4:12 p.m. A 28-year-old female was arrested on an apprehend and detain order without incident at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.