    Crime report for Feb. 23

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 2:00 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Thursday:

    Warrant

    6:34 a.m. Leech Lake Tribal Police arrested an adult male on a Beltrami County warrant. Deputies transported the male to the Beltrami County Jail.

    8:34 p.m. A 29-year-old male was arrested on an outstanding warrant at the 29300 block of U.S. Highway 2.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

    Burglary

    10:27 a.m. Officers received a report of a burglary at the 1000 block of 15th Street NW.

    Violations/Court Orders

    4:12 p.m. A 28-year-old female was arrested on an apprehend and detain order without incident at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.

