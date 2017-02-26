Forward Foundation donates to Eichberg family

Forward Foundation recently made a donation to the family of Kaldyn Eichberg, son of Ryan and Kristen Eichberg, of Laporte.

Kaldyn, age 6, is undergoing medical treatment for a serious illness. Forward Foundation's gift will help cover expenses incurred by the family during Kaldyn's treatment. Beside Kaldyn, Ryan and Kristen have two other children. Ryan owns The Cell Phone Doctor in Bemidji.