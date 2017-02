Pictured from left to right are Lois Anderson, Rebecca Carranco, Sara Sundvall and Laurie Buehler. Submitted photo.

Security Bank USA recently donated $250 from its casual day fund to the Bemidji Community Soup Kitchen, the Community Table. Pictured from left to right are Lois Anderson, executive vice president; Rebecca Carranco, receptionist and teller; Sara Sundvall, Community Table board member and Laurie Buehler, Community Table board member.