Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    A gathering for respect

    By Jillian Gandsey Today at 6:46 p.m.
    1 / 2
    Jessica Saucedo speaks to about 80 people who attended a “thank you” dinner and gathering Thursday night at St. Philip’s Catholic Church hosted by Bemidji Respect for community members and businesses who joined the group. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)2 / 2

    About 80 people attended a “thank you” dinner and gathering hosted by Bemidji Respect on Thursday night at St. Philip’s Catholic Church for community members and businesses who joined the group.

    Bemidji Respect formed in November to highlight Bemidji as an inclusive community after Mayor Rita Albrecht was contacted by residents who said their friends and family had experienced discriminatory harassment. So far, almost 150 businesses have joined along with 331 individuals.

    Explore related topics:NewslocalBemidjibemidji respect
    Jillian Gandsey

    Jillian Gandsey is the Multimedia Editor at the Bemidji Pioneer. She is an Iron Range native and a 2013 graduate of Bemidji State University. Follow Jillian on Twitter and Instagram @jilliangandsey. Contact her at 218-333-9786, 218-996-1216 or at jgandsey@bemidjipioneer.com. 

    jgandsey@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9786
    Advertisement