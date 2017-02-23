A gathering for respect
1 / 2
2 / 2
About 80 people attended a “thank you” dinner and gathering hosted by Bemidji Respect on Thursday night at St. Philip’s Catholic Church for community members and businesses who joined the group.
Bemidji Respect formed in November to highlight Bemidji as an inclusive community after Mayor Rita Albrecht was contacted by residents who said their friends and family had experienced discriminatory harassment. So far, almost 150 businesses have joined along with 331 individuals.