Book talk with Colin Mustful set

Mustful is the author of three novels, which tell the story of the people and events surrounding the U.S. Dakota War of 1862.

He utilizes elements of fiction and nonfiction to share a cross-genre work in order to convey the period of Minnesota’s history in a manner that is both compelling and educational, a release said.

Attendees will learn about Mustful’s books, Minnesota history, the writing process and the self-publishing experience.