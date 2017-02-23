Crime report for Feb. 22

3:54 a.m. A 31-year-old male was arrested for violating an order for protection at the 1900 block of 3rd Street SE.

1:34 p.m. A 23-year-old female was arrested in relation to a Leech Lake case.

Assist

3:12 p.m. A 25-year-old female and a 26-year-old female were arrested at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

Burglary

3:42 p.m. Deputies received a report of a burglary of a residence and outbuildings at the 14300 block of Buddle Road NW.

4:23 p.m. Deputies received a report of a residential burglary at the 4800 block of Jackpine Road NW.

DWI

12:37 a.m. A 19-year-old female and three 20-year-old individuals were arrested for various charges including DWI during a traffic stop at the intersection of Scribner Road NW and White Sage Drive NW.

Warrant

1:34 a.m. A 29-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the intersection of Highway 89 NW and Ness Road NW.

1:57 a.m. A 30-year-old female and a 32-year-old male were arrested on out-of-county warrants after deputies stopped to check the welfare of vehicle occupants at the intersection of Highway 89 and Lumberjack Road NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Assault

10:11 a.m. A juvenile was arrested for assault an officer at the 2900 block of Division Street W.

4:21 p.m. A 26-year-old male was arrested for assault and a warrant after officers received a report of a domestic assault at the 9200 block of 30th Street NW.

Property Damage

7:13 a.m. Officers received a report of damage to the front doors of a building at the 1100 block of Industrial Park Drive SE.

Warrant

11:30 p.m. A 46-year-old male was arrested on a warrant after turning himself in at the Law Enforcement Center.