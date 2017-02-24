Lenten services at First Lutheran

Services will also take place at noon and 6 p.m. on March 8, 15, 22, 29 and April 5, 12. The noon service will be followed by a soup and sandwich luncheon at 12:30 p.m. The 6 p.m. service will be preceded by supper at 5 p.m. A freewill donation will be accepted at both meals and are served in the church's fellowship hall. Everyone is welcome.