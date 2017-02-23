No one was injured and police are investigating the incident as a drive-by shooting, Gustafson said.

Bemidji Chief of Police Mike Mastin said in a news release Thursday that the damage to the building appeared to have been caused by a shotgun and that the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact police at (218) 751-9111.

“This incident was reckless and extremely dangerous,” Gustafson said in the release. “This criminal activity puts people at risk. Enbridge takes this activity very seriously and fully supports the prosecution of all of those involved.”

As of Thursday morning, the Enbridge office’s front windows were covered with black plastic and damage from a shotgun blast was visible.

Enbridge, a Canadian energy company, has been involved in a number of high-profile oil pipeline projects both locally and out of state. Enbridge is currently working to replace Line 3, a pipeline that runs from Alberta, Canada, through northern Minnesota to Superior, Wis. The company’s efforts have been met with opposition by local activists including Honor the Earth, a Native-led environmentalist group.

In August, Enbridge also announced an agreement to acquire an equity interest in the Bakken Pipeline System that includes two projects, one of which is the highly controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, the focus of a longstanding protest camp near Cannonball, N.D.

Honor the Earth founder Winona LaDuke said Thursday that the group has no idea who is responsible for firing the shots at the Bemidji office.

“We’d like a full investigation as to who would have shot up the front of the Enbridge office,” LaDuke said. “We certainly have no knowledge and don’t approve.”