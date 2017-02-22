"Come on, honey!" she said, smiling, as more and more students climbed aboard. McShane, who has three kids of her own, doled out friendly greetings and slap-on-the-wrist rebukes—"that sucker goes in your pocket or it goes in mine!"—in roughly equal measure as the bus' after-school clamor grew to a crescendo.

McShane is one of Bemidji Area Schools' 100 or so school bus drivers, a group of mostly part-time workers who often need to split the difference between chauffeur, hall monitor, and friendly faced bookend to students' school days. To recognize drivers' efforts statewide, Gov. Mark Dayton proclaimed Wednesday to be "School Bus Driver Appreciation Day."

"In darkness and daylight, from dirt roads to multi-lane highways, from the warm spring afternoons to frigid winter mornings, Minnesota school bus drivers safely transport more than 760,000 precious students to and from school each day," Dayton's proclamation reads in part.

"I like the kids," McShane said. "I haven't run into too many that...just send me over the edge. I just like driving. It's a challenge, but it's a lot of fun."

She's been driving for Bemidji Area Schools for three years, and drove buses for the Walker/Hackensack/Akeley School District and in Indiana. In all, McShane said she's been driving school buses for about 18 years.

"Do you want a picture of you going to the office?" she barked when a student started poking at a Pioneer camera.

Drivers can grapple with some of the same problems that classrooms teachers do, and McShane regularly grades one elementary student's behavior on a 1-10 scale that he can take home to his mother. The student usually knows when he's been disruptive, McShane said, and occasionally asks to get a "20" rating if he's been particularly well-behaved. Stickers are another prize on the table.

"You drive 55 miles an hour down the road and watch 50 kids behind you," McShane said. "A teacher can face them, can get a student aide to go take that kid. Can round them up, do something. I'm sitting here with my hands tied to a wheel, trying to control 50 crazy kids and still not run into somebody on the road."

4,000 students

Bemidji Area Schools' shuttles about 4,000 students to and from class each school day—and about 2,000 of them go to Bemidji Middle School to take a "connecting flight" (another bus) home. That organized chaos every afternoon is only one of a plethora of logistical hurdles the district's transportation department clears 173 days each year.

Greg Liedl, Bemidji Area Schools' transportation coordinator, said his buses cover 1.3 million miles annually—about 7,500 miles each school day—in a district that spans 824 square miles. In his office, surrounded by hundreds of model school buses he's collected over the years, Liedl has a map of Bemidji Area Schools' boundaries with a miniscule green square inside them labelled "Richfield School District Number 280."

McShane's route on Wednesday started at the transportation department's headquarters on Division Street. She picked up a few dozen students from J.W. Smith Elementary and dropped them off at the middle school, then hustled to another idling bus filled with middle and high schoolers who were waiting to be dropped off near their homes around Becida.

The governor's proclamation claims that students are nearly eight times safer riding to and from school in a bus than in cars. Drivers go through a gauntlet of background checks, drug screenings, a Department of Transportation physical, permit tests, and behind-the-wheel trainings before they can drive for the school district, Liedl said.

Only a handful of the district's bus drivers work full-time (McShane does crafts in between her morning and afternoon routes) and Liedl said it's extremely hard to find new applicants. His department has a stable of about a dozen substitute drivers, but they're not always available.

The department has a few mechanics who can step in and drive if needed, but that means there's one less person to maintain the fleet buses. The department had to simply cancel one morning route last month, Liedl said, because it didn't have enough drivers.

"I drove last week for a route," he said on Tuesday. "When you get that short, you just gotta."

The current bus drivers and substitutes are sometimes retirees and college kids looking to supplement their income, although Liedl said he doesn't have many of either driving for him right now.

Resort owners and farmers can also be reliable sources of labor, but one of the biggest demographics his department draws from is parents with children enrolled in district schools.

"It's the same schedule. if we close school for the day, they're home with the kids. If we're two hours late, their two hours late with their kids too," Liedl said. "They spend quality time with their family because they work that same schedule that the kids are in school."

The transportation department's day goes roughly like this: a pair of mechanics show up at the transportation department around 4:30 a.m. to start warming up the buses. Liedl and a few other office staffers arrive at 5 a.m. and, as necessary, look for subs. Drivers start showing up at 5:30 to start their routes, and the first bus is on the road at 5:40 a.m., Liedl said. By 8:30 the department building is quiet again, before the process starts all over again that afternoon.

On McShane's bus, only a handful of students remained after she dropped the bulk of them off in a nearby neighborhood. She high-fived her third-to-last drop off—the student she sometimes rates—as he headed down the bus steps toward his waiting home.

"Good job!" she said. "We'll see you tomorrow."

At a glance: Bemidji Area Schools busing

4,000: Approximate number of students Bemidji Area Schools buses to and from school each day.

1.3 million: Approximate number of miles the school district's bus drivers cover each year

824: Square miles encompassed by the school district.

4:30 a.m.: Approximate time when the first transportation department workers arrive at work each school morning.

75: Daily routes the transportation department maintains

286: Low estimate for the number of model school buses in Transportation Coordinator Greg Liedl's office. (He thinks the real number is closer to 300)