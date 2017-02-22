Search
UPDATE: Two children hurt in pipeline protest camp explosion; only 10 arrested as camp clears

    Alleged burglar was seeking revenge on ex

    By Grace Pastoor Today at 6:30 p.m.

    BEMIDJI—A man allegedly hoping to get back at his ex-girlfriend was charged with first-degree burglary Tuesday after breaking into a home owned by the woman and her mother.

    Timothy Leonard Bellanger Jr., 41, was arrested Friday after Bemidji police and Beltrami County sheriff's deputies received a report of a burglary at the 1000 block of 23rd Street NW. According to a criminal complaint, Bellanger was discovered hiding in the house's basement after one of the residents noticed an open window.

    The man who discovered Bellanger had been living at the home for about two weeks and was taking care of it while the owners—Bellanger's ex girlfriend and her mother—were out of town for the weekend. The complaint states that the man knew Bellanger was "not welcome" at the residence because of multiple past assaults of the homeowner.

    Bellanger was convicted of felony domestic assault and a violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order in 2015.

    After Bellanger was asked to leave the home he rushed at the man who discovered him, the complaint said. The man hit Bellanger in the head with a baseball bat, and Bellanger was allegedly fleeing the residence when law enforcement arrived.

    Bellanger's next court appearance had not yet been scheduled as of noon Wednesday.

