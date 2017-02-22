Bemidji man charged with first-degree burglary

Trevor Evan Bell, 23, was also charged with obstruction with force.

According to a criminal complaint against Bell, a woman living on the 2900 block of Irvine Avenue woke during the early morning hours Saturday to find a male sitting in her kitchen. The woman went to get her upstairs neighbor who allegedly escorted the male outside.

The woman told police the male entered her home through her daughter's bedroom window and broke a nightstand, the complaint said. The daughter was not home at the time.

Officers arrested Bell after receiving a report of a suspicious person near a business at the 3500 block of Irvine Avenue NW at about 5:38 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Bell lying on the ground underneath a broken window. According to the complaint, Bell tried to get inside the business through the window and attempted to exist the same way.

Bell matched the description of the man who broke into the first Irvine Avenue residence and was taken to a hospital, then to the jail. According to the complaint Bell struggled with officers after he was told he was under arrest.

Bell is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Feb. 27.